Fiorentina captain Biraghi left bleeding from head by objects thrown by West Ham fans during final

PRAGUE (AP) — Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was hit in the head by objects thrown from the stands by West Ham supporters during the first half of the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday, leaving him bleeding from a gash in his scalp. The game was briefly held up after Biraghi was struck by empty beer cups and other objects as he was about to take a corner. He needed to have his head bandaged to stop the bleeding, while a stadium announcer urged supporters to stop throwing objects. Some West Ham players also went over to urge their fans to stop, before play resumed. The game was still scoreless at halftime.

