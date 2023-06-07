Skip to Content
Florida Panthers in familiar territory, backs to the wall once again down 0-2 in Stanley Cup Final

By TIM REYNOLDS
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Panthers need a miracle. Again. The Panthers needed a furious late-season push just to get into the playoffs as the lowest seed, then needed to win three consecutive elimination games to oust a record-setting Boston team in Round 1. And now, another huge challenge awaits. Down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Panthers return to home ice on Thursday night looking to spark another turnaround.

