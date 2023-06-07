Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A team official says players on the Germany under-17 national team faced racist abuse on social media on their way to winning the European Championship. General manager Joti Chatzialexiou says racist comments on social media made for “unpleasant circumstances” around the team’s run to the European title. Germany beat France on penalties in the final on Friday. Chatzialexiou says the racist comments on social media bothered the players but that the incidents eventually caused them to strengthen their bond as a team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.