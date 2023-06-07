Heat, following similar script as Game 1, lose to Nuggets in Game 3 with poor shooting

MIAMI (AP) — Those open looks Miami kept knocking down three nights earlier in Denver just wouldn’t go down back home. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus misfired all night and too many other shooters were cold in a 109-94 loss Wednesday that gave the Nuggets a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Miami made 11 of 34 shots from deep in Game 3. And despite getting the looks inside that they wanted, the Heat simply did not knock them down. Vincent shot 2 for 10 and Strus was 1 for 7, the starting guards combining to miss eight of their 10 attempts behind the arc.

