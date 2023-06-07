IOC gives resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ Olympic plans, as organizers chase LVMH deal

PARIS (AP) — An IOC inspection team has given a resounding thumbs-up to Paris’ preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games. The IOC says Paris organizers are where they should be in their planning with 415 days to go before the opening ceremony. Wrapping up a three-day visit, the team said they were leaving with “a very, very high level of confidence about the fact that Paris will be ready.” There are unresolved questions about financing and security. French auditors have flagged to parliament that they’re still unable to say how much the games will cost in total and what their final impact will be on public finances. To boost revenues, Paris organizers confirmed that they are working to bring French luxury giant LVMH on board as another major sponsor.

