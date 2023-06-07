IOC recommends terminating boxing body’s Olympic status

GENEVA (AP) — The IOC finally ran out of patience with the International Boxing Federation and has set a date to terminate its Olympic status this month. Boxing will still be on the program at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the International Olympic Committee said its executive board has asked the full membership to finally withdraw IBA’s recognition at a special meeting on June 22. Ousting the IBA from the Olympic family now looks like a formality. The IOC suspended the boxing governing body’s recognition in 2019 citing concerns with finances, the integrity of judging bouts and governance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.