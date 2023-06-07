Kirk drives in go-ahead run in 7th, Bassitt works 8 innings as Blue Jays beat Astros 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2. Chris Bassitt (7-4) gave up two runs and four hits in eight innings to win consecutive starts. Jordan Romano earned his 16th save in 19 chances. The Blue Jays have won nine of 12. The game was played under a closed roof at Rogers Centre due to air quality concerns due to wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.