Kobayashi to make NASCAR debut as 1st Japanese driver to race with Toyota in Cup Series

LE MANS, France (AP) — One of the top sports car racers in the world will make his NASCAR debut when Kamui Kobayashi drives for Toyota on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in August. Kobayashi will drive for 23XI Racing. The team is owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The announcement at the 24 Hours of Le Mans makes Kobayashi only the second Japanese driver to race in NASCAR’s top Cup Series and only the fifth to race in the top three national series. Kobayashi will be the first Japanese driver to race in the Cup Series in a Toyota. Toyota entered NASCAR’s top series in 2007.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.