Lightning delays slow action at the Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The first game of the Women’s College World Series championship series matchup between Oklahoma and Florida State was delayed twice on Wednesday night due to lightning in the area of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. The game originally was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. local time. It restarted just after 9 p.m. after the second delay. The game was delayed at the outset for an hour. Then, after Oklahoma put Florida State down in order in the first inning and Oklahoma had one batter out, the game was delayed again.

