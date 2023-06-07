McCarthy brings an ‘edge’ to Cowboys offense with return to play-calling

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is taking over the play-calling for the Cowboys. The move has All-Pro guard Zack Martin believing there’s a certain edge to the offense now. Martin struggles to quantify the observation but does bring up McCarthy’s blue-collar roots as a “Pittsburgh guy.” McCarthy says it’s just the accent. The 59-year-old didn’t call the plays his first three seasons in Dallas. McCarthy made the move after the club and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually parted ways. McCarthy called the plays for almost all of his decade-plus as coach in Green Bay.

