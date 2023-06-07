No longer the ‘sport of kings,’ horse racing is facing challenges in its long evolution
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
Horse racing has come a long way since it was known as the sport of kings. It no longer captures national attention in the U.S. or worldwide the way it did when horses like Seabiscuit, Man o’ War and Secretariat were racing. Fan interest in the 21st century has waned to the point the sport is at the forefront just a handful of times a year or because of scandals. The sport is arguably is as popular it has ever been with annual revenue of over $400 billion.