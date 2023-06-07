Randy Arozarena hits leadoff homer in 9th, Rays beat Twins 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered leading off ninth inning to give the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays a 2-1 victory over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. After Minnesota tied it in the top of the inning, Arozarena sent an 0-1 pitch from Jhoan Duran (1-2) to the opposite field into the stands in right-center field. Jason Adam (1-2) blew his fourth save opportunity in 13 chances when the Twins rallied in the ninth. Adam hit Donovan Solano with one out and walked Max Kepler after pinch-runner Michael A.. Taylor stole second. Taylor then swiped third before Royce Lewis tied it with an RBI single. Isaac Paredes also homered for Tampa Bay, and six Rays pitchers combined on a three-hitter.

