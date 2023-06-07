Reds’ De La Cruz hits 1st homer, Dodgers skid at 4 with 8-6 loss
CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a 458-foot drive for his first major league homer and Will Benson hit a game-ending home run in the ninth that lifted the Cincinnati Reds over Los Angeles 8-6 night and extended the Dodgers’ losing streak to a season-high four. De La Cruz hit an 0-1 fastball from Noah Syndergaard that left the bat at 114.8 mph and landed into the last rows of the right-field stands at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati overcame a 6-2 deficit in a four-run third. Benson homered off Evan Phillips (1-2), giving Cincinnati its second straight walk-off win.