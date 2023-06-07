Rosario, Naylor each have 3 hits and RBI, Guardians beat Red Sox 5-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night. Rosario singled twice against Kutter Crawford (1-3), then had an RBI double off Justin Garza as the Guardians scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 2-1 deficit. Bell drove in a pair to give him eight RBIs during the streak that began May 28. Rookie Tanner Bibee (2-1) pitched five innings, allowing one earned, for his first victory at Progressive Field. Emmanuel Clase worked a hitless ninth for his MLB-best 20th save.

