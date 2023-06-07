Sabally’s double-double leads Wings over Mercury in Griner’s return to Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalani Brown added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury 84-79 in a Texas homecoming for Brittney Griner. Shey Peddy gave Phoenix a 77-72 lead with 5:26 left in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury didn’t score again until Griner’s hook shot in the lane with 21.2 seconds left to get within 82-79. Odyssey Sims, who signed with Dallas earlier on Wednesday, made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead and Phoenix star Diana Taurasi had two chances at 3-pointers before Brown sealed it with two free throws.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.