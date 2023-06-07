Titans bringing in 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team to bring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a free agent visit. Hopkins turned 31 on Tuesday. He still would have led Tennessee last season with 64 catches for 717 yards despite being limited to only nine games. Both Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly worked in Houston during Hopkins’ tenure with the Texans. Vrabel made clear Wednesday he won’t be trying to recruit Hopkins. Vrabel says he wants people who want to be in Tennessee. The Titans and Hopkins will move onto the next step if the visit goes well.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.