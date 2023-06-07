Skip to Content
Titans bringing in 3-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for visit

Published 1:11 PM

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be the first NFL team to bring three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in for a free agent visit. Hopkins turned 31 on Tuesday. He still would have led Tennessee last season with 64 catches for 717 yards despite being limited to only nine games. Both Titans coach Mike Vrabel and his new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly worked in Houston during Hopkins’ tenure with the Texans. Vrabel made clear Wednesday he won’t be trying to recruit Hopkins. Vrabel says he wants people who want to be in Tennessee. The Titans and Hopkins will move onto the next step if the visit goes well.

Associated Press

