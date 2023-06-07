Vanderbilt visiting White House to celebrate national bowling title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt will be celebrating its latest national bowling championship at the White House on Monday. The Commodores announced Wednesday the 10-women team will attend the White House’s College Athlete Day Celebration. Vanderbilt won its third national title in bowling April 15 in Las Vegas. Coach John Williamson said it’s a tremendous honor to represent NCAA bowling at the White House. He notes they were the first bowling team invited to the White House in 2007 and recalls that is a trip everyone always remembers. Vanderbilt wrapped up its spring semester with graduation last month so bowlers, coaches and support staff are flying in separately.

