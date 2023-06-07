White Sox-Yankees game postponed, Rodón throws simulated game despite hazardous air
By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The hazardous air quality at Yankee Stadium didn’t prevent Carlos Rodón from putting in some work. With several members of the New York Yankees’ front office watching closely, Rodón threw 20 pitches in a simulated game on the field Wednesday afternoon — the latest step in his long rehabilitation from back trouble. The left-hander faced teammates Jake Bauers and Oswaldo Cabrera under a hazy sky in the Bronx, which smelled of smoke because of Canadian wildfires that disrupted professional sports schedules along the East Coast of the United States. A little while after Rodón was on the mound, the unhealthy air prompted Major League Baseball to postpone New York’s game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday — along with the Detroit Tigers’ game in Philadelphia.