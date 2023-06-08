Amanda Nunes puts aside retirement thoughts to focus on Irena Aldana in UFC 289

Amanda Nunes is still upset at herself for believing she took Julianna Pena too lightly when they met on Dec. 11, 2021. Pena defeated Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to strip her of the bantamweight crown. Nunes was so stunned that she said she considered retirement leading up to UFC 289. She got back the belt on July 30 with a unanimous decision over Pena in which the closest scorecard was 50-45. Now Nunes faces fifth-ranked challenger Irene Aldana on Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.