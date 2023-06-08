Big 12 Mexico extends league’s reach with basketball games, possible bowl game

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference is extending its reach into Mexico. The league says Kansas and Houston will play men’s and women’s basketball games in Mexico City in December 2024. The league will also explore a possible football bowl game in Monterrey in 2026. Big 12 Mexico is the league’s first international extension, and comes less than a year after Brett Yormark became the commissioner of the evolving conference. Yormark says Mexico is a natural extension to the Big 12 footprint. After those initial basketball games, women’s soccer teams and baseball teams from the Big 12 will play exhibitions against Mexican clubs.

