Clayton Kershaw strikes out 9 in Dodgers’ 6-0 win over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings, Chris Taylor hit his 10th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-0 on Thursday afternoon. Kershaw scattered five hits, struck out nine and walked two to help Los Angeles snap its four-game losing streak and avoid a three-game series sweep against the Reds, who won the previous two games in walk-off fashion. Los Angeles improved to 10-3 against Cincinnati dating back to September 2021.

