Declan Rice set to leave West Ham after winning European trophy, club chairman says

LONDON (AP) — England midfielder Declan Rice looks to have played his final match for West Ham. Rice captained West Ham in its victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday. West Ham chairman David Sullivan says Rice has been promised he can leave the club and he wants to go. Sullivan tells British radio station Talksport that “you can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there.” Rice has been linked with some of Europe’s top teams.

