Henderson homers as Orioles rally to defeat Brewers 6-3 and avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer off Peter Strzelecki with two outs in the eighth inning to put Baltimore ahead for good as the Orioles rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. The Brewers scored three runs in the first inning and were in control for much of the game until the Orioles scored one run in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth. The comeback enabled the Orioles to avoid a three-game sweep.

