Indian wrestlers demanding arrest of sports official for sexual abuse suspend protests

NEW DELHI (AP) — Elite wrestlers who are demanding the resignation and arrest of India’s wrestling federation president for allegedly sexually harassing young athletes have suspended their protests after the country’s sports minister promised a swift investigation. The protesting wrestlers have been staging a protest in the center of New Delhi for months seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the allegations. The protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for talks on Wednesday. Thakur said the police would file charges by June 15. He says the wrestlers assured him they would not hold any protests until then.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.