Jiménez hits go-ahead HR, White Sox go deep 4 times to beat Yankees 6-5 in DH opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Eloy Jiménez hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in the opener of a doubleheader to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games. After Wednesday’s game was postponed by Major League Baseball because of hazardous air quality from Canadian wildfires, conditions in the Bronx had improved by first pitch Thursday. Jake Burger hit a two-run homer off Yankees starter Luis Severino before Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada also went deep against the right-hander. Robert, who had three hits, doubled in the seventh before Jiménez drove the next pitch from Michael King for a two-run shot that gave Chicago a 6-5 lead. Willie Calhoun homered and drove in three runs for the Yankees.

