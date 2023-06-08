Karolina Muchova beats Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam final

PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Karolina Muchova has reached her first Grand Slam final by saving a match point and using a stirring comeback to grab the last five games despite dealing with leg problems for a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open. Sabalenka was a point from winning the semifinal at 5-2 in the third set Saturday but then collapsed, dropping 20 of 24 points down the stretch. Muchova is a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic. She had never made it past the third round on the red clay at Roland Garros until now.

