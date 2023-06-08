Man City, Inter Milan meet in Champions League final of contrasting club history

Manchester City enters the Champions League final as a modern soccer and financial heavyweight compared to Inter Milan. That is a new twist in their European history ahead of Saturday’s game. Their respective status in European soccer on and off the field flipped about 12 years ago. Abu Dhabi’s wealth has been spent wisely. Debt-free City goes to its second Champions League final in three years with seven Premier League titles in 12 years. In that time, Inter won Serie A just once and missed the Champions League for six straight years. Inter has had three owners and racked up record losses.

