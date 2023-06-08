Michael Feagles shoots 59 in Korn Ferry Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREER, S.C. (AP) — Michael Feagles made a 25-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 12-under 59 on Thursday in the first round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am on the Korn Ferry Tour. It was the ninth sub-60 score in the history of the developmental tour and the second this year. Mac Meissner shot 59 in the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic in April. Feagles began his round on the back nine at Thornblade Club, turned in 6-under 30 and closed with five consecutive birdies. He finished with 12 birdies and six pars.

