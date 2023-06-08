NCAA made a ‘big mistake’ by not setting up framework for NIL compensation, new president says

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker wants a federal law to regulate the way college athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness that creates a registry of deals, agent certification and uniform contract standards. Baker hopes a bill can move through Congress in the fall before next year’s election cycle ramps up. If not, Baker says the NCAA has to be prepared to try to cleanup NIL on its own. Speaking at the Future of College Sports Summit in Washington, Baker says the previous NCAA leadership made a mistake in not trying to regulate NIL on its own.

