Payments in minor league lawsuit settlement held up by appeal over legal fees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Payments to minor leaguers in the $185 million settlement by Major League Baseball of a suit alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws are being held up over an appeal filed by four objectors to the attorneys fees specified in the deal. Four former minor leaguers are challenging the settlement filed with the court last July that was approved in March. They want $6.5 million of the $55.5 million in attorneys fees reallocated to a certain class of player and asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to decide in their favor.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.