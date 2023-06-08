QB questions linger over 49ers headed into summer break

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy resumed his throwing program, Trey Lance looked healthy and showed off his improved mechanics and Sam Darnold got acclimated to a new offense. The San Francisco 49ers ended their offseason program and headed off for summer break with some encouraging signs about their quarterback room despite many lingering questions that won’t really start to get answered until they reconvene in late July for the start of training camp. The main questions revolve around Purdy. He resumed a throwing program last week and is projected to be healthy for the start of the season but the Niners aren’t sure when he will be cleared to practice.

