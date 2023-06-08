Red Sox comfortable with handling of pitcher Matt Dermody after learning of 2021 homophobic tweet

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago. Dermody, who was brought up from Triple-A Worcester to make his first major league start in Thursday’s game against the Guardians, made the social media post in 2021. It has since been deleted. The Red Sox did not know about Dermody’s tweet when the 32-year-old signed with the club in January. Once they became aware of it, team officials met with Dermody, who went through mandatory antidiscrimination and harassment training in March.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.