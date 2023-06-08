South Florida: Heat and Panthers play for titles, plus arrival of soccer star Lionel Messi

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida has suddenly become the center of the sports universe. The Miami Heat are in the NBA Finals, the Florida Panthers are in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final and the area is hosting championship-series games an unprecedented four nights in a row. During that stretch, Lionel Messi announced he’s joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. And for good measure the Miami Marlins are surprisingly in second place two months into the baseball season with Luis Arraez hitting over .400.

