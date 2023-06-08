Titans’ Kevin Byard leaving business of pay cut request to agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard will talk about most any topic when asked. Being asked to take a pay cut going into his eighth NFL season by the Tennessee Titans is a much different situation. Byard made clear he understands the NFL is a business. That’s why he’s leaving a request earlier this year from the Titans’ new general manager to take less money to his agent. It’s also why he hadn’t talked about the Titans’ request until Thursday. Byard says he doesn’t want to get into his feelings or emotions. He said he knows he’s not the first and won’t be the last NFL player to be asked to take a pay cut.

