Veteran WR Demarcus Robinson joining Los Angeles Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson is joining the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson spent last season with the Ravens, becoming Baltimore’s second-leading receiver with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. He spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Los Angeles’ passing game struggled last season after the offseason departures of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., and while Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp played only nine games because of injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.