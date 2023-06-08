Von Miller’s desire to eliminate artificial turf is personal

Von Miller’s desire to eliminate artificial fields is personal. The three-time All-Pro edge rusher tore his right ACL playing on an artificial surface in Buffalo’s game at Detroit last Thanksgiving. Miller, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari are part of Pennington’s “Flip the Turf” campaign, urging players and fans to sign a Change.org petition calling for the 16 stadiums that use artificial turf to switch to grass. The NFL Players Association has long been calling for all teams to switch to grass fields. The players’ union released studies in April from 2012-22 that show a significant increase in non-contact injuries on artificial surfaces vs. grass fields.

