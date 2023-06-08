With Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci to become the 11th female trainer to have a horse in Belmont Stakes

Jena Antonucci has been around horses most of her life and worked more than her share of jobs. The 47-year-old rode show horses and later trained them for almost two decades. She switched to thoroughbreds and learned under Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The journey continued with 4 1/2 years as an equine veterinary assistant. Antonucci became a thoroughbred trainer 13 year ago and her path will take its biggest step on Saturday. If Arcangelo races in the Belmont Stakes, she will become the 11th female to train a horse in the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

