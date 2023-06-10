Japan’s Oda makes men’s history with wheelchair victory at French Open, De Groot wins women’s final

PARIS (AP) — Japanese teenager Tokito Oda won the French Open wheelchair final to become the youngest man to win a Grand Slam tournament in any discipline and Diede De Groot won the women’s final for her 18th major singles title. The 17-year-old Oda was seeded second and beat top-seeded Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-1, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier for his first major title. The International Tennis Federation confirmed Oda’s record, which excludes juniors, and listed his age as 17 years, 33 days. De Groot of the Netherlands defeated second-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-2, 6-0 for her fourth title at Roland Garros.

