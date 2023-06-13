Caroline Seger gets into Sweden squad, will play at her fifth Women’s World Cup

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden midfielder Caroline Seger will take part in her fifth Women’s World Cup after being selected for the upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the age of 38. Seger has struggled with injuries since last year’s European Championship but has proved her fitness to Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson in her latest comeback for Rosengård. Seger has played in every World Cup since 2007. Defender Hanna Glas took to Instagram before the squad announcement to say she wouldn’t be playing in the World Cup.

