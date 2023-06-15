Fry hits 1st MLB homer, Ramírez helps the Guardians beat the Padres 8-6 to prevent a 3-game sweep

SAN DIEGO (AP) — David Fry hit a three-run shot for his first major league homer, José Ramírez had three hits and two RBIs, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the San Diego Padres 8-6. Josh Naylor had a two-run single and Fry also doubled as the Guardians rapped out 14 hits. Ramírez reached base four times with a double, two singles and a walk. Amed Rosario had three hits as well. Manny Machado launched a three-run homer in the first inning, but the Padres were unable to overcome an early 5-0 deficit. San Diego, which had won five of six, was looking for its first three-game sweep this season. Cleveland scored five times in the first off Ryan Weathers. Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save, most in the majors.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.