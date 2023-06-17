Segal scores in stoppage time, lifting NYCFC into draw with Columbus

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Segal scored the equalizer in stoppage time, lifting NYCFC into a 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew. Segal’s goal, in the 94th minute, came when he took the ball from over his shoulder and drilled it left-footed past the defense of Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. It was the third goal of the season for Segal. Columbus had held the lead since the 48th minute when Christian Ramirez scored his sixth goal of the season. Cucho Hernandez started the scoring play with a pass to Alexandru Matan who delivered a centering pass to Ramirez, who barely outraced a defender and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza to his left side.

