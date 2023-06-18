Alexandrova beats fellow Russian Kudermetova in marathon match to defend her Libema Open title

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Ekaterina Alexandrova has defended her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after coming back to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a near three-hour match that also had several rain delays. It was the first time in the tournament that either player dropped a set and the fourth title for Alexandrova on the WTA tour. She also beat Kudermetova in the semifinals here last year en route to the title. The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova slumped to her knees when Kudermetova sent the last shot of the game into the net.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.