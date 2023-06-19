Kenin beats Zidansek to start Veneto Open
GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Veneto Open. Kenin raced to a 5-0 advantage in the first set then lost four straight games before closing it out and running away with the second. Fourth-seeded Olga Danilovic eliminated Alessandra Teodosescu 6-2, 7-5. Sixth-seeded Yuan Yue defeated Han Na-lae 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Other winners included Italian wild card Lisa Pigato and Jang Su-jeong. It’s the second year of the Veneto Open, the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy. The courts are made on former soccer fields.