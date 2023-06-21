Pulido rallies Sporting KC to 2-2 draw with Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored two goals, the second on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, to rally Sporting Kansas City to a 2-2 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy. Pulido scored in a career-high fourth straight match for Sporting KC (5-9-6). Pulido took passes from Erik Thommy and Dániel Sallói in the 12th minute and scored for a 1-0 lead. Defender Martín Cáceres pulled the Galaxy (3-9-5) even in the 24th minute, using an assist from Douglas Costa to score his second goal of the season. The Galaxy took the lead in the 64th minute on rookie Preston Judd’s second goal of the campaign with an assist from Riqui Puig. Pulido’s second netter was his seventh of the season.

