Adeniran leads St. Louis City over Earthquakes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Adeniran scored his first two goals of the season, the second on a penalty kick in the second half, and St. Louis City ended San Jose’s 10-match unbeaten streak at home with a 2-1 victory over the Earthquakes. Adeniran gave St. Louis City (10-7-2) a 1-0 halftime lead when he took a pass from Rasmus Alm in the 41st minute and scored. Jamiro Monteiro scored the equalizer for San Jose two minutes into the second half, using an assist Jackson Yueill to score his first goal of the season. Adeniran’s PK winner came in the 58th minute.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.