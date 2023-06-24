Skip to Content
After blowout win in Denver, Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran corner infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night. The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

