After blowout win in Denver, Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies
JACK MAGRUDER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran corner infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies on Saturday night. The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season. Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.