Berti’s RBI single in 11th lifts Marlins over Pirates

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Berti drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. Automatic runner Joey Wendle advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ sacrifice bunt before Berti hit a line drive to right against Angel Perdomo (1-1). Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly off Pirates closer David Bednar in the bottom of the 10th tied it at 3-all after Ke’Bryan Hayes put the Pirates ahead in the top half with an RBI single. Luis Arraez homered and walked twice, Jacob Stallings had three hits and Andrew Nardi (5-1) struck out the side in a perfect 11th for the Marlins, who played before their second-largest home crowd of the season at 24,668. Arraez went 1 for 3 and his major league-leading average slipped a point to .401.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.