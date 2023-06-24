Candelario, Thomas homer in the Nationals’ 2-0 victory over the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night. In the first inning, Candelario homered to right center. Thomas, who had three hits, connected in the third. Washington had lost nine of its previous 11 games, including a 13-3 drubbing against the Padres on Friday night. Gray (5-6) struck out six. Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his fifth save. The Padres promoted knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-1) for a spot start in his major league debut. He lasted 4-2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.