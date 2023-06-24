Deion Sanders expects hospital release Sunday, 2 days after surgery for blood clots in his legs

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders said on social media that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs. In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Sanders told his family that he had successful surgery on Friday for a blood clot in his left thigh and another in the same leg below his knee. He said he also has a blood clot in the right leg that doctors were “going to get soon.”

By The Associated Press

