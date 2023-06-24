Dodgers rally to beat Astros 8-7 after Houston reliever Stanek called for balk in 8th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Outman scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Houston reliever Ryan Stanek in a messy eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Astros 8-7 for their fourth straight victory. Stanek was incensed after striking out Michael Busch to end the inning. He yelled at plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, who tossed Stanek. Manager Dusty Baker came on the field to argue with Gonzalez and was ejected, too. Phil Bickford (2-2) got the victory in relief and Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his 10th save. Alex Bregman hit a grand slam in the fifth for the Astros.

